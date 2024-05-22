News & Insights

China First Capital Group Announces Board Update

China First Capital Group Ltd. (HK:1269) has released an update.

China First Capital Group Ltd. has announced its updated Board of Directors as of 22 May 2024, including Executive and Independent Non-executive members, along with the structure of its five Board committees. Dr. Wilson Sea serves as Chairman, with Mr. Zhao Zhijun and Dr. Zhu Huanqiang as Co-Chief Executive Officers. The committees are chaired by various Directors, indicating a governance structure aimed at oversight and strategic direction.

