China First Capital Group Announces Board Update

China First Capital Group Ltd. (HK:1269) has released an update.

China First Capital Group Ltd. has announced its updated Board of Directors as of 22 May 2024, including Executive and Independent Non-executive members, along with the structure of its five Board committees. Dr. Wilson Sea serves as Chairman, with Mr. Zhao Zhijun and Dr. Zhu Huanqiang as Co-Chief Executive Officers. The committees are chaired by various Directors, indicating a governance structure aimed at oversight and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:1269 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.