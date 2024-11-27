News & Insights

China First Capital Faces Legal Challenge Amid Winding-Up Petition

November 27, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

China First Capital Group Ltd. (HK:1269) has released an update.

China First Capital Group Ltd. is currently navigating a legal challenge as another creditor files a substitution application related to a winding-up petition against the company. The hearing for this new application is scheduled for December 16, 2024. Investors and shareholders are advised to remain cautious while trading shares as the situation develops.

