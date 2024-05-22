News & Insights

China First Capital Announces Board Reshuffle

May 22, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

China First Capital Group Ltd. (HK:1269) has released an update.

China First Capital Group Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Zhang Li as executive Director and co-chairman, citing his intention to focus on other career opportunities, and the re-designation of Dr. Wilson Sea as the Board’s chairman. The company expressed appreciation for Mr. Zhang’s contributions and has detailed Dr. Sea’s extensive experience and current shareholdings, indicating his strong influence on the company’s strategic direction.

