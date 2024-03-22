China firms rush to issue long-term debt as bond market booms

Around 190 billion yuan ($26.3 billion) worth of non-financial credit bonds with maturities of 7 years or more have been issued this year as of March 22, according to data provider Wind.

That exceeds the annual average of 171 billion yuan seen in the last five years.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The trend reflects booming demand for less risky debt in China as authorities have increased their scrutiny of bonds issued by heavily indebted local governments and investors lack confidence to buy stocks or other assets.

Thirty-year Chinese government bond yields are down nearly 40 basis points this year, hitting a record low of 2.398% in March. China made its biggest reduction in the benchmark mortgage rate last month and sovereign debt has rallied hard as investors bet the easing cycle is not yet finished.

This week, state-owned China Chengtong Holdings sold 1 billion yuan worth of 30-year credit bonds CN102480956= in the first such deal for that maturity. It has traded firmly and yields 3.34% vs 2.47% for sovereign debt CN30YT=RR.

KEY QUOTES

The surge in non-financial credit bonds can be attributed to issuers' increasing willingness to lock in low rates and demand by financial institutions for long-dated bonds, Zhang Jiqiang, chief fixed income analyst at Huatai Securities, wrote in a note to clients.

China's loose monetary and fiscal policies is providing ample liquidity for the bond market, leading to lower yields, said Zhou Wenyu, associate director of corporates at Fitch Bohua.

"The continued low interest rate environment has meant that medium- and long-dated credit bonds have increased their share across the term structure," Zhou said.

($1 = 7.2257 yuan)

(Reporting by Li Gu in Shanghai and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

