China finmin says expects fiscal revenues to fall, expenditure to rise

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China's Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Sunday he expects the country's fiscal revenues to fall and expenditure to rise in the future.

The comments were made in the leading Communist Party theoretical journal Qiushi.

