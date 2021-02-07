China fines Vipshop almost $500,000 for unfair competition acts

US Markets
China's market regulator on Monday said it has fined online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd 3 million yuan ($463,936.66) for committing unfair competition acts.

An investigation found that from August through December last year, Vipshop had developed a system to obtain information on brands it and competitors sold which gave Vipshop a competitive advantage, the State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website.

