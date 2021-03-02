US Markets
China fines platforms owned by Meituan, Pinduoduo over improper pricing

Brenda Goh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) - China fined on Wednesday five community group-buying platforms owned by the likes of Meituan 3690.HK, Pinduoduo PDD.O and Didi Chuxing, citing "improper pricing behaviour".

The State Administration of Market Supervision said it had decided to fine Didi-owned Chengxin Youxuan, Pinduoduo's Duo Duo Maicai, Meituan Youxuan, Nicetuan and Shixianghui amounts ranging from 500,000 yuan ($77,341.91) to 1.5 million yuan.

($1=6.4648 Chinese yuan renminbi)

