BABA

China fines online education firms for misleading consumers

Contributors
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published

China's market regulator said on Monday it fined online education startups Yuanfudao and Zuoyebang 2.5 million yuan ($388,754) each for misleading consumers.

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Monday it fined online education startups Yuanfudao and Zuoyebang 2.5 million yuan ($388,754) each for misleading consumers.

Alibaba-backed BABA.N online tutor Zuoyebang was found to be using false advertising while Tencent-backed 0700.HK education technology firm Yuanfudao was found to be using misleading pricing, the regulator said in a statement.

($1 = 6.4308 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More