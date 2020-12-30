US Markets
VIPS

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Sophie Yu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined JD.Com Inc, Alibaba's Tmall and Vipshop 500,000 yuan ($76,656.55) each for irregular pricing.

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined JD.Com Inc 9618.HK, Alibaba's 9988.HK Tmall and Vipshop VIPS.N 500,000 yuan ($76,656.55) each for irregular pricing.

The State Administration of Market Regulation said in a social media post that it had taken the decision after it received consumer complaints over the companies' pricing strategies around Nov. 11 shoping events.

Alibaba and JD.Com did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Vipshop could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 6.5226 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIPS JD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular