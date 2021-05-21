China fines five banks $56.9 mln for misconduct

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator said on Friday it had fined five banks and relevant personnel held accountable a total of 366 million yuan ($56.9 million) for misconduct.

The banks are Hua Xia Bank 600015.SS, China Bohai Bank 9668.HK, Bank of China 3988.HK601988.SS, China Merchants Bank 600036.SS and Bank of East Asia's 0023.HK China branch.

The regulator will crack down on regulatory arbitrage and strictly prevent idling of funds, it said in a statement published on its website.

($1 = 6.4338 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet)

