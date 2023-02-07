Commodities

China fines companies and individuals for illegal testing, sale of GMO crops -agri ministry

February 07, 2023 — 04:25 am EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday it had fined six companies and individuals for violating rules related to the testing or selling of genetically modified corn and soybeans.

China has not yet approved commercial planting of GMO corn but numerous companies are testing products.

