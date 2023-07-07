China fines Ant 7.1 billion yuan

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Friday announced a fine of 7.12 billion yuan ($984 million) for Ant Group.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that the People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the regulatory revamp at Ant after its $37 billion IPO was scuttled in late 2020, intended to unveil the fine in coming days.

($1 = 7.2340 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

