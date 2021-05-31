China fines 15 educational firms for false advertising and fraud

Adds details

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China's market regulator fined 15 private tutoring firms a combined 36.5 million yuan ($5.73 million) for false advertising and pricing frauds, the official People's Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, amid a crackdown on the sector.

The 15 companies include Tencent 0700.HK-backed Yuanfudao, Alibaba BABA.N-backed Zuoyebang, andNew Oriental Education & Technology Group 9901.HK, the People's Daily said, citing a news briefing by the regulator.

The news comes a day after China announced that it will allow couples to have a third child, amid rising concern about a declining fertility rate that many in China blame on the high cost of raising families. Most children in China undergo private tuition in addition to public schooling.

Some courses offered by the companies were sold at just one yuan, discounts that masked the eventual full price, the newspaper reported.

The penalised firms included several with U.S. or Hong Kong listings, including TAL Education Group TAL.N, OneSmart Education Group ONE.N, Beststudy Education Group 3978.HK and Scholar Education 1769.HK.

($1 = 6.3667 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.