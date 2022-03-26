Companies
BA

China finds second black box of crashed plane - state media

Contributors
Ryan Woo Reuters
Huiling Zhou Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Recovery crews on Sunday found the second black box - the flight data recorder - from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountainside in southern China, state media reported.

Adds details throughout

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Recovery crews on Sunday found the second black box - the flight data recorder - from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountainside in southern China, state media reported.

Flight MU5735, with 132 people onboard, was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its landing descent.

There had been little hope of finding any survivors. In a late night news conference on Saturday, officials announced that all of the people onboard, including nine crew members, have been confirmed dead.

The crash was the deadliest air disaster in mainland China since 1994, when a China Northwest Airlines flight from Xian to Guangzhou crashed, killing all 160 people on board.

The cause of the China Eastern crash remains unknown.

The other black box - the cockpit voice recorder - was found on Wednesday, and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Huiling Zhou; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA CEA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

How Companies Can Meet New Entrants to the Workforce

Mar 24, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular