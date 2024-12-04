China Financial Services’ New Loan Agreement Sparks Interest

China Financial Services Holdings Limited (HK:0605) has released an update.
China Financial Services Holdings Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving a loan agreement with Customer EO for RMB15,000,000 at a 21.6% annual interest rate over a six-month term. The loan is secured by a mortgage on properties in Chengdu valued at approximately RMB23,240,000 and a personal guarantee from the borrower. This transaction, under Hong Kong’s listing rules, requires notification due to its size relative to the company’s financial metrics.
