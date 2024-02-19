China financial regulator approves Liao Lin as ICBC's chairman

Adds details throughout

Feb 19 (Reuters) - China's financial regulator has approved Liao Lin as chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) 601398.SS1398.HK, the world's largest lender by assets, according to a filing released by the bank on Monday.

Liao replaced Chen Siqing, who resigned as chairman because of his age, a bank filing early this month said.

Liao also took over the role of the bank's party chief from Chen, the bank said in January.

Liao, a banking veteran, served at China Construction Bank 601939.SS0939.HK for three decades before he joined ICBC. He was appointed vice president of ICBC in 2019 and promoted to president in 2021.

(Ziyi Tang, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; editing by Barbara Lewis)

