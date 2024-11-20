China Financial Leasing Group Changes Share Registrar

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd (HK:2312) has released an update.
China Financial Leasing Group Ltd is set to change its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 2025. This move will require shareholders to submit their share transfer applications to the new office from the beginning of the new year. Investors are advised to collect any unclaimed share certificates by the end of December 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.
