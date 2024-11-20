News & Insights

Stocks

China Financial Leasing Group Changes Share Registrar

November 20, 2024 — 03:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd (HK:2312) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd is set to change its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 2025. This move will require shareholders to submit their share transfer applications to the new office from the beginning of the new year. Investors are advised to collect any unclaimed share certificates by the end of December 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

For further insights into HK:2312 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.