China Financial Leasing Announces Board and Committees

November 28, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd (HK:2312) has released an update.

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd has announced its board of directors, composed of executive and independent non-executive members, each serving on various committees including audit, remuneration, and nomination. This strategic composition aims to strengthen corporate governance and enhance operational oversight.

