China Financial Leasing Announces Board and Committees

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd has announced its board of directors, composed of executive and independent non-executive members, each serving on various committees including audit, remuneration, and nomination. This strategic composition aims to strengthen corporate governance and enhance operational oversight.

