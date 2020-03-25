China finance ministry to reopen 3-year bonds, sell 48 bln yuan

SHANGHAI, True (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that it would reopen an issue of 3-year bonds from March 5, auctioning an additional 48 billion yuan ($6.8 billion) on April 1.

The bonds will be issued from April 1 to April 2 and begin secondary market trading on April 7, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=7.075 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

