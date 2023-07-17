China finance ministry to auction 96 bln yuan 1-year bonds on July 24

SHANGHAI, Jul 17 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Monday that it would auction 96 billion yuan ($13.4 billion) in 1-year bonds on JULY 24.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from July 24 to July 25 and start trading on the secondary market on July 27, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=7.140 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.