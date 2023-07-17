News & Insights

China finance ministry to auction 96 bln yuan 1-year bonds on July 24

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 17, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jul 17 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Monday that it would auction 96 billion yuan ($13.4 billion) in 1-year bonds on JULY 24.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from July 24 to July 25 and start trading on the secondary market on July 27, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=7.140 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.