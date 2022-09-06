China finance ministry to auction 85 bln yuan 2-year bonds on Sept 14

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

SHANGHAI, Sep 6 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that it would auction 85 billion yuan ($12.3 billion) in 2-year bonds on SEPT. 14.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 and start trading on the secondary market on Sept. 19, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=6.915 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

