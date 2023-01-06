China finance ministry to auction 85 bln yuan 1-year bonds on Jan 13

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday that it would auction 85 billion yuan ($12.3 billion) in 1-year bonds on JAN. 13.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16 and start trading on the secondary market on Jan. 18, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=6.886 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.