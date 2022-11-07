China finance ministry to auction 66 bln yuan 10-year bonds on Nov 14

Credit: REUTERS/Jianan Yu

November 07, 2022 — 02:59 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Monday that it would auction 66 billion yuan ($9.0 billion) in 10-year bonds on NOV. 14.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15 and start trading on the secondary market on Nov. 17, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=7.314 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter