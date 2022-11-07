China finance ministry to auction 66 bln yuan 10-year bonds on Nov 14

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Monday that it would auction 66 billion yuan ($9.0 billion) in 10-year bonds on NOV. 14.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15 and start trading on the secondary market on Nov. 17, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=7.314 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

