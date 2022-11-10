China finance ministry to auction 65 bln yuan 91-day bills on Nov 11

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that it would auction 65 billion yuan in 91-day bills on Nov. 11.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14 and start trading on the secondary market on Nov. 16, the ministry said in a statement. For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

