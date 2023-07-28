China finance ministry to auction 65 bln yuan 182-day bonds on Aug 4

SHANGHAI, Jul 28 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday that it would auction 65 billion yuan ($9.1 billion) in 182-day bonds on AUG. 4.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7 and start trading on the secondary market on Aug. 9, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=7.135 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

