China finance ministry to auction 60 bln yuan 2-year bonds on June 24

SHANGHAI, Jun 17 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday that it would auction 60 billion yuan ($9.0 billion) in 2-year bonds on JUNE 24.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from June 24 to June 27 and start trading on the secondary market on June 29, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=6.696 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

