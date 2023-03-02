China finance ministry to auction 40 bln yuan 91-day bills on March 3

March 02, 2023 — 04:10 am EST

SHANGHAI, Mar 2 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that it would auction 40 billion yuan in 91-day bills on March 3.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from March 3 to March 6 and start trading on the secondary market on March 8, the ministry said in a statement. For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

