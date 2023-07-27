China finance ministry to auction 30 bln yuan 91-day bills on July 28

SHANGHAI, Jul 27 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that it would auction 30 billion yuan in 91-day bills on July 28.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from July 28 to July 31 and start trading on the secondary market on Aug. 2, the ministry said in a statement. For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.