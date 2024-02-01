China finance ministry to auction 20 bln yuan 28-day bills on Feb 2

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that it would auction 20 billion yuan in 28-day bills on Feb. 2.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5 and start trading on the secondary market on Feb. 7, the ministry said in a statement. For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

