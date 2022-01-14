China finance ministry to auction 20 bln yuan 182-day bonds on Jan 21

Credit: REUTERS/Christina Hu

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday that it would auction 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) in 182-day bonds on JAN. 21.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24 and start trading on the secondary market on Jan. 26, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=6.358 yuan) For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on [CN/DBT]. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((shanghai.newsroom@reuters.com; +86 21 6104 1733))

