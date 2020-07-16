China finance ministry says Jan-June fiscal revenues fell 10.8% y/y

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenues fell 10.8% in the first half of the year, the country's finance ministry said on Friday, compared with a 13.6% decline for the first five months of 2020.

Fiscal expenditures for the January-June period declined 5.8% from a year earlier, the ministry said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;)) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/FISCAL REVENUES (URGENT)

