China ferrous prices drop as steel hub Tangshan cautions mills on irregularities

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Chinese ferrous futures extended losses on Friday, with steel prices plunging after top producer Tangshan city warned mills to maintain market order, while iron ore is set to give up a weekly gain.

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures extended losses on Friday, with steel prices plunging after top producer Tangshan city warned mills to maintain market order, while iron ore is set to give up a weekly gain.

The local government said it would look into illegal behaviours and suspend business at mills found manipulating market prices, spreading rumours or storing up goods to make a good bargain, as the growth in steel prices has outpaced the rise in costs. (https://bit.ly/33FXWV0)

The most-traded steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1, for October delivery, fell 6.0% to 5,640 yuan ($875.03) a tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Hot rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, declined 6.0% to 6,135 yuan per tonne.

The plunge in steel prices follows a drop in the prices of steelmaking ingredients.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for September delivery, dived as much as 9.4% to 1,149 yuan a tonne. The contract is on course for a 5.8% drop this week.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62, compiled by SteelHome consultancy, had declined $12 to $220.5 a tonne on Thursday.

Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 fell 5.9% to 1,904 yuan per tonne.

Coke futures on the Dalian bourse DCJcv1 were down 6.5% to 2,613 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4455 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More