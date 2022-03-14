China ferrous futures tumble as COVID-19 surge dims growth outlook

By Enrico Dela Cruz

March 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark steel prices in China hit two-week lows on Monday, as surging COVID-19 infections in the world's biggest steel producer and metals consumer fanned worries over the country's economic growth prospects.

Fears of potentially wider and tougher restrictions also weighed on the prices of steelmaking ingredients such as iron ore and coking coal.

Construction steel rebar, for May delivery, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 ended daytime trading 4.1% lower at 4,695 yuan ($738.78) a tonne, after touching 4,693 yuan, its lowest since Feb. 28.

Hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 3.5% to 4,950 yuan a tonne. It hit 4,945 yuan earlier in the session, its weakest since March 1.

"China's COVID-19 outbreak will undoubtedly impact national steel demand, whether the easing of 'zero tolerance' permits infections to grow or the government imposes sweeping lockdowns," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

"Therefore, we view the market as having peaked for the time being until this outbreak runs its course and stimulus trickles through to real demand in the second half," he said in a note.

Iron ore's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 7% to 759.50 yuan a tonne. Its front-month April contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFJ2 slid 8.8% to $143.80 a tonne by 0711 GMT.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 tumbled 9.8% and coke DCJcv1 slumped 7.7%.

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 was up 0.3%, bucking the trend amid high prices of raw material nickel.

China has reported more local symptomatic COVID-19 cases so far this year than it recorded in all of 2021, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant triggers outbreaks from Shanghai to Shenzhen.

A resurgent coronavirus at home, sluggish domestic real estate market, geopolitical tensions may prompt China to further ease monetary policy, despite a widely anticipated interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

