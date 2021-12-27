China ferrous futures slip on oversupply concerns

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures fell on Tuesday with raw material prices opening more than 3% lower and steel products also declining on worries over a supply glut due to a likely production recovery.

The market was concerned that a recovery in consumption may not match a quick resumption of steel production, CITIC Futures analysts wrote in a note, after authorities quelled rumours of any impending massive shutdown of industrial firms in the northern part of the country.

The government also recently reiterated to promote healthy development of the property market, reinforcing its stance that "housing is for living, not for speculation", raising concerns on medium- to long- term demand for industrial metals.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 for May delivery dropped 2.2% to 682 yuan ($107.03) per tonne as of 0215 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 fell $1 to $126.5 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 plunged 3.9% to 2,153 yuan per tonne and coke prices DCJcv1 dived 3.7% to 2,917 yuan a tonne.

Steel rebar for construction use SRBcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1% to 4,342 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils SHHCcv1 on the Shanghai bourse, used in the manufacturing sector, dipped 0.5% to 4,455 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1 inched down 0.1% to 16,830 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.3720 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.