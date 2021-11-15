China ferrous futures slide as sluggish downstream demand weighs

By Min Zhang and Enrico Dela Cruz

BEIJING/MANILA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Chinese ferrous raw materials tumbled on Monday, undermined by a big drop in steel production and expectations of more output cuts in coming months, while steel prices were also hurt by stagnant downstream consumption.

Crude steel output in the world's top producer of the metal fell for the fifth straight month to 71.58 million tonnes in October, and logged the first decline of year-to-date production in at least five years amid Beijing's curbs, according to the statistics bureau.

The country's steel hub Hebei province had also said it would cut production at mills by 30% for four months starting Nov. 15 to reduce air pollutant emissions, said state media, following the environment ministry's requirement issued in October on steel winter output cuts.

The outlook of fewer steel production has clouded demand for steelmaking ingredients.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for January delivery, ended 2.5% lower at 539 yuan ($84.47) per tonne.

Coking coal prices DJMcv1 plunged 13.1% to 1,959 yuan and coke futures DCJcv1 on the Dalian bourse slumped 9.6% to 2,708 yuan per tonne at close.

Meanwhile, sluggish downstream consumption - especially the property market - has overshadowed steel prices.

China's property investment grew at slower pace in Jan-Oct from the first nine months, while new construction starts measured by floor area declined at a faster pace, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 4.5% to 4,138 yuan a tonne.

Hot-rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, fell 4.2% to 4,433 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1 dipped 1.2% to 17,125 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3808 Chinese yuan)

