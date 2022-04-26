China ferrous futures rebound as COVID-led concerns ease

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - Chinese futures for steel and steelmaking raw materials picked up on Wednesday after falling for two consecutive days, as concerns stoked by the COVID-19 outbreak eased.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had plunged more than 8% this week until Tuesday, while construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost some 3% on fears over sluggish demand outlook due to recurring COVID outbreaks in China.

"The panic sentiment had been released and the ferrous sector is returning to fundamentals," Galaxy Futures wrote in a note, adding that spot market transactions for iron ore were recovering and there's was still restocking downstream demand.

The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery DCIOcv1 jumped as much as 3.5% to 834 yuan ($127.19) a tonne in the morning session. They were up 2.4% at 825 yuan as of 0302 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 rose 50 cents to $139.5 a tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse DJMcv1 rose 1.9% to 2,933 yuan per tonne and coke prices DCJcv1 edged 0.7% higher to 3,647 yuan a tonne.

Steel prices also regained footing after Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to step up infrastructure construction to boost domestic demand and drive economic growth.

Steel rebar SRBcv1 for October delivery gained 1.1% to 4,868 yuan per tonne. Hot rolled coils SHHCcv1 used in the manufacturing sector advanced 0.9% to 4,951 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1 for June delivery advanced 1.3% to 19,305 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.5571 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.