China ferrous futures mostly lower as Xi reiterates zero-COVID policy

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures and most ferrous metals in top steel producer China fell on Monday, extending losses a day after President Xi Jinping reiterated the validity of his zero-COVID policy at the opening of the ruling Communist Party Congress.

Xi confirmed what the People's Daily publication reiterated three times last week - that the policy was correct as China "achieved major positive results in the overall prevention and control of the epidemic".

Xi is widely expected to win a historic third leadership term at the conclusion of the week-long congress.

The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 2.6% to 682 yuan ($94.86) a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 8.

Benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange SZZFX2 shed 2.4% to $91.55 a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 4.

China's sustained zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 has made lockdowns frequent, slowing its economy dramatically.

"Any last embers of hope or sentiment that China might reverse out of this economic growth-suppressing strategy feel like they've now been well and truly stamped out," said Navigate Commodities Managing Director Atilla Widnell.

Spot 62%-grade iron ore bound for China hit an 11-month low of $95.50 a tonne last week, SteelHome consultancy data showed, amid COVID-induced restrictions and sintering curbs aimed at improving air quality during the congress. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively, while wire rod SWRcv1 dropped 1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 1.5%.

Other steelmaking inputs also remained under pressure, with both Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 slumping more than 3%.

Although downstream demand for steel in China has not improved significantly as expected during the peak months of September and October, falling inventories have encouraged mills to ramp up coke purchases, according to industry information provider SMM.

