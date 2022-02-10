China ferrous futures leap as strong loan growth boosts demand hopes

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chinese steel and ferrous raw material futures jumped on Friday and were set for weekly gains, as record-high new bank loans and policy stimulus fuelled hopes for better demand.

China's new bank lending more than tripled in January from the previous month to a record, while growth of outstanding total social financing quickened to a six-month high as authorities seek to shore up slowing economic growth.

"The better-than-expected social financing confirms on the other side that infrastructure construction is speeding up," analysts with Galaxy Futures said in a note. "The fly in the ointment is that the property market has not recovered yet."

Construction-used steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1, for May delivery, rose 1.2% to 4,966 yuan ($780.81) per tonne, as of 0312 GMT. The contract was set for a 2.8% weekly gain.

Hot rolled coils futures SHHCcv1 gained 1.1% to 5,083 yuan a tonne and stainless steel prices SHSScv1 inched 0.6% higher to 18,410 yuan per tonne.

Baoshan Iron & Steel 600019.SS, China's top listed steel producer, raised its March delivery futures prices for hot rolled and cold rolled products by 350 yuan and 300 yuan per tonne, respectively.

Prices of steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also rose.

Benchmark iron ore futures DCIOcv1 leapt 3.4% to 830 yuan a tonne, tracking a $6 jump in spot 62% iron ore SH-CCN-IRNOR62 to $152.5 per tonne on Thursday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 jumped 3.6% to 2,400 yuan a tonne and coke prices DCJcv1 surged 4.8% to 3,169 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.3601 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.