China ferrous futures fall as COVID curbs slow consumption

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures fell on Friday, with steel prices losing more than 2% at one point and raw materials range-bound, as COVID-19 curbs slowed production at mills and hit consumption.

Weekly apparent consumption of main steel products in China stood at 9.6 million tonnes this week, down 3% from the week earlier, according to Reuters calculation based on production and inventory data compiled by Mysteel consultancy.

Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1, for October delivery, closed 1.4% lower at 5,019 yuan ($788.89), declining 2.7% for the week.

Hot-rolled coils futures SHHCcv1, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 0.8% to 5,195 yuan per tonne and was down 2.3% for the week.

Stainless steel prices on the Shanghai bourse SHSScv1, for May delivery, faltered 2.8% to 20,025 yuan a tonne.

Prices of steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were mixed. Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for September delivery, closed up 0.7% at 919 yuan a tonne, while spot 62% iron ore SH-CCN-IRNOR62, assessed by SteelHome consultancy, had declined $2.5 to $157 a tonne on Thursday.

"Impact on finished product demand and raw material transportation from this round of pandemic outbreak still continues, short-term demand (for iron ore) is hard to rise significantly," Haitong Futures wrote in a note.

However, iron ore consumption could increase if the COVID situation is well controlled and construction activities recover in the second quarter, it added.

The most-traded May contract of coking coal DJMcv1 was down 0.4% to 3,214 yuan a tonne and coke prices DCJcv1 edged 0.2% lower to 4,059 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.3621 Chinese yuan)

