China ferrous futures end lower tracking coal plunge on govt intervention

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures tumbled on Friday with all products logging losses on the week as coal prices slumped in afternoon trade after the government ordered a cap on benchmark prices of it.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DJMcv1 fell as much as 8.8% to 2,400 yuan ($380.19) a tonne and ended at 2,512 yuan per tonne. They were down 1.8% this week.

Zhengzhou thermal coal futures CZCcv1 sank 10% to 738 yuan in afternoon trading.

China's state planner has set a "reasonable" price range for the benchmark 5,500 kcal thermal coal at Qinhuangdao Port for medium- and long-term trading at 550-570 yuan a tonne.

Coke prices on the Dalian bourse DCJcv1, for May delivery, plunged 6.2% to 3,183 yuan a tonne. The contract declined 4% for the week.

Benchmark iron ore futures DCIOcv1 closed down 3.1% to 681 yuan a tonne on Friday and logged the fourth straight weekly decline.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also fell, with construction steel rebar SRBcv1 slipping 1.9% to 4,617 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils futures SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, fell 1.1% to 4,796 yuan per tonne.

"There are concerns that the Ukraine-Russia tension could worsen relations between China and the United States, which might hurt steel products exports," said Cheng Peng, analyst with SinoSteel Futures.

Meanwhile, Huatai Futures analysts in a note said that the recovery in steel consumption in China had been slow and below market expectations, adding that demand optimism is easing.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1, for April delivery, failed 2.7% to 17,850 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3127 Chinese yuan renminbi)

