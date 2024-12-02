China Feihe’s Strategic Investment in Construction Bank

China Feihe Limited (HK:6186) has released an update.
China Feihe Limited’s subsidiary, Feihe HLJ, has invested RMB400 million in a financial product from Construction Bank, aiming to enhance capital gains with a higher return than typical bank deposits. This strategic move aligns with the company’s objectives of ensuring capital safety and liquidity while supporting its operational and dividend needs. The investment is seen as low-risk and beneficial for the company’s shareholders.
