News & Insights

Stocks

China Feihe’s Strategic Investment in Construction Bank

December 02, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Feihe Limited (HK:6186) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Feihe Limited’s subsidiary, Feihe HLJ, has invested RMB400 million in a financial product from Construction Bank, aiming to enhance capital gains with a higher return than typical bank deposits. This strategic move aligns with the company’s objectives of ensuring capital safety and liquidity while supporting its operational and dividend needs. The investment is seen as low-risk and beneficial for the company’s shareholders.

For further insights into HK:6186 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.