China Feihe Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

China Feihe Limited (HK:6186) has released an update.

In the recently held Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, China Feihe Limited reported unanimous shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, director re-elections, and a final dividend declaration. The company also received strong backing for the reappointment of Ernst & Young as its auditor and for giving the board mandates to repurchase and issue shares.

