China Feihe set to open down 3% in Hong Kong trading debut

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shares in China Feihe 6186.HK, the country's largest infant milk producer, are set to open down 3% on their Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday, amid broader market weakness caused by escalating protests in the Asian financial hub.

Feihe, which last week priced its Hong Kong IPO at HK$7.50 a share at the bottom of an indicated range to raise $855 million, was set to open at HK$7.27 ($0.9285), while the market .HSI was expected to open more than 1% lower.

Police in Hong Kong battled pro-democracy protesters at several university campuses on Tuesday in sometimes savage clashes, as parts of the city were paralyzed including central financial district.

Feihe was previously listed in New York but was taken private in 2013 in a deal led by Chairman Leng Youbin and Morgan Stanley's Asian private equity arm.

($1 = 7.8295 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.