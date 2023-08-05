CHINA FEIHE LTD USD.000000025 (HKHKSG:6186) Price Target Decreased by 5.13% to 7.25

The average one-year price target for CHINA FEIHE LTD USD.000000025 (HKHKSG:6186) has been revised to 7.25 / share. This is an decrease of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.65 to a high of 10.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.02% from the latest reported closing price of 4.68 / share.

CHINA FEIHE LTD USD.000000025 Maintains 6.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.09%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in CHINA FEIHE LTD USD.000000025. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6186 is 0.13%, a decrease of 23.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 337,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,394K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6186 by 26.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,134K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,022K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6186 by 29.37% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 32,013K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,870K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6186 by 27.59% over the last quarter.

GMEMX - GMO Emerging Markets Fund Class II holds 20,051K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,367K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6186 by 12.55% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,960K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

