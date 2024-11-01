China Feihe Boosts Capital Gains with New Investment

China Feihe Limited (HK:6186) has released an update.

China Feihe Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Feihe HLJ, has invested RMB500 million in a financial product from Construction Bank to enhance capital gains using idle funds. The investment, expected to yield a 2.85% annual return, is part of the company’s strategic treasury management to ensure liquidity and meet operational capital needs. This move underscores China Feihe’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value through prudent financial management.

