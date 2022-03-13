China Feb tin output drops 4.9% from prior month - Antaike

China's refined tin output from major smelters fell 4.9% in February from the previous month, affected by maintenance and holidays, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday.

Tin production from 20 smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for 97% of China's total capacity, stood at 13,515 tonnes last month, the research house said in a statement.

The monthly production was dented by still-ongoing maintenance at China Tin Group, while some other smelters only resumed production from mid-Feb after the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, said Antaike, adding that March output is seen to recover.

