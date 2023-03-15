China Feb new home prices rise at fastest pace since July 2021

By Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China's February new home prices rose at the fastest pace since July 2021, official data showed on Thursday, as Beijing's move to reopen the economy and supportive property sector policies boosted demand.

New home prices in February edged up 0.3% month-on-month from a 0.1% gain in January, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

In annual terms, prices fell 1.2%, marking the slowest pace in seven months. Prices shrank 1.5% in January on an annual basis, with the rate of decline unchanged from December.

Since mid-2021, the sector has grappled with a liquidity crisis, with many developers delaying or defaulting on debt payments as they struggle to sell apartments and raise funds.

