China Feb new home price growth stalls as demand remains frail

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China's new home prices stalled in Februaryafter eking out a small gain a month earlier, official data on Wednesday showed, pointing to still fragile demand despite a gradual easing in property curbs by authorities to boost buying sentiment.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities were flat at 0.00% month-on-month, compared with a 0.1% gain in January, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

From a year earlier, new home prices rose 2.0%, the slowest pace since December 2015, and also easing from the 2.3% growth in January.

China's property market slowed down last year as Beijing's deleveraging campaign triggered a liquidity crisis in some major property developers, leading to bond defaults, a plunge in share prices and projects being shelved or left unfinished.

Authorities mainly in small cities have rolled out a slew of easing steps including smaller down-payments, cuts in mortgage rates and relaxations in purchase of second homes.

The looser regulations have yet to drive a nationwide rebound. New home sales by floor area remained in negative territory in January-February, down 9.6% year-on-year, official data on Tuesday showed, after their 15.64% decline in December.

At the annual meeting of parliament earlier this month, Premier Li Keqiang said China will better meet homebuyers' legitimate needs, and will implement city-specific policies.

The number of cities reporting price gains decreased to 27 from 28 in January.

Household loans, mostly mortgages, suffered a rare contraction of 336.9 billion yuan in February, compared with 843 billion yuan in January, pointing to continued weakness in the property market, according to central bank data last week.

