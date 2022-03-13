China Feb new bank loans fall more than expected, raise heat on c.bank

By Judy Hua and Kevin Yao

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China fell more than expected in February while broad credit growth slowed, raising pressure on the central bank to ease policy further to support the slowing economy.

Chinese banks extended 1.23 trillion yuan ($195 billion) in new yuan loans in February, down sharply from a record 3.98 trillion yuan in January and falling short of analysts' expectations, according to data released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday.

A pull-back in February's lending had been widely expected as Chinese banks tend to front-load loans at the beginning of the year to get higher-quality customers and win market share.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.49 trillion yuan in February. But the final tally was alsolower than 1.36 trillion yuan in February, 2021, when the economy was rebounding from a pandemic-induced slump.

"Broad credit growth was much weaker than expected last month, reversing much of the acceleration of the past few months," Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics said in a note.

"This suggests that more easing measures will be needed in meet the policy objectives that were recently laid out at the National People’s Congress."

Household loans, mostly mortgages, suffered a rare contraction of 336.9 billion yuan in February, compared with 843 billion yuan in January, pointing to continued weakness in China's property market, a major economic growth driver.

Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said a contraction in medium to long-term household loans was the first since the data was released in 2007, and in line with a 40% drop in new home sales of top 100 developers in January-February.

Corporate loans fell to 1.24 trillion yuan from 3.36 trillion yuan.

Ming Ming, chief economist at CITIC Securities, said February loans may reflect weakness in the property sector and household demand, but it could pick up as earlier easing measures begin to be felt.

"With the implementation of a slew of policies such as the promotion of favorable monetary and investment policies to stabilise the economy, March data would be better than that of February," he said.

MORE EASING STEPS EXPECTED

To spur growth, the central bank has cut interest rates and banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), with more easing steps expected.

The PBOC could give markets more cues on its liquidity and rate plans as early as next Tuesday, when its medium-term lending facility (MLF) is maturing.

"We continue to expect a 50bp RRR cut and 10bp policy rate cut by end-Q2 this year, as the PBOC may need to do more to echo the State Council’s call for lowering effective lending rates," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday he is confident of hitting this year's economic growth target of around 5.5% despite headwinds, pledging to provide more policy support during a politically sensitive year.

But many economists say that target is ambitious given challenges including the property downturn, growing COVID-19 flare-ups and an uncertain global recovery.

China has said it will keep money supply and total social financing growth basically in line with nominal economic growth this year.

Broad M2 money supply grew 9.2% from a year earlier, central bank data showed, below estimates of 9.5% forecast in the Reuters poll. It rose 9.8% in January.

Outstanding yuan loan grew 11.4% from a year earlier compared with 11.5% growth in January. Analysts had expected 11.5% growth.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 10.2% in February from a year earlier and from 10.5% in January.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In February, TSF dipped to 1.19 trillion yuan from 6.17 trillion yuan in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected February TSF of 2.22 trillion yuan.

