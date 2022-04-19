China farm official warns against excessive culling of breeding sows

Adds details

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese hog farmers should not excessively eliminate breeding sows, a farm official urged on Wednesday, after a prolonged period of heavy losses raised the risk of many exiting the business.

However, profits are expected to return for pig farmers by the third quarter, although there are still some uncertainties, Yang Zhenhai, director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said at a media briefing.

Farmers have been losing money on and off since last summer, with heavy losses since January this year, after a surge in production in 2021 coincided with weak demand.

However, live hog prices JCI-HOG-LUOHE began to pick up significantly last week, partly because of temporary supply shortages caused by curbs on transport in many areas to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.

Many producers are also thought to have sold off sows in recent months after heavy losses, raising speculation of an upcoming reduction in supply.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.